Settled Ukrainian families treated to Wimbledon tickets and high tea

The Wimbledon Foundation has held a special tennis-themed afternoon tea to welcome Ukrainian refugees who have recently settled in the area. Food included the classic Wimbledon dish strawberries and cream, while white, green and purple bunting was draped from the ceiling in the tournament’s distinctive colours. The tables were decorated with tennis balls, which were taken by two young boys to bounce on their miniature racquets.

