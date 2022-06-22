Serena Williams: 'Felt good' to be back on court

Serena Williams marked her comeback appearance with victory at the Rothesay International Eastbourne and admitted afterwards she feared there would never be a return to tennis. An injury to her right leg at Wimbledon last summer saw the 23-time grand slam singles champion sidelined from the WTA Tour for a lengthy period of time. Retirement rumours gathered pace when long-term coach Patrick Mouratoglou started to work with Simona Halep earlier this year but Williams sprung a surprise last week when she announced her retur