Serena Williams bids emotional farewell to tennis after defeat at US Open
Sunday World Video Team
Serena Williams waved an emotional goodbye to tennis after a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open. Asked how she wanted to be remembered, Williams said: “There’s so many things. Like the fight. I’m such a fighter. I feel like I really brought something, and bring something, to tennis. “The different looks, the fist pumps, the just-crazy intensity. Passion, I think, is a really good word. Just continuing through ups and downs. I could go on and on. But I just honestly am so grateful that I had this moment and that I’m Serena.” Video: Courtesy USTA
