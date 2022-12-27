Serbia places troops on Kosovo border in ‘full state of combat alert readiness’

Sunday World Video Team

Serbia has placed its security troops on the border with Kosovo in “the full state of combat readiness”, ignoring Nato’s calls for calm between the two wartime Balkan foes.

