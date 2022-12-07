Security seen at King Charles' side as egg allegedly thrown in Luton

Bedfordshire Police said the suspect is in custody for questioning after being arrested in St George’s Square, Luton

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of common assault after an egg was allegedly thrown in the direction of Britain’s King Charles during a walkabout.