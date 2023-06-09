Search resumes for missing woman in Co Antrim

Search resumes for missing woman in Co Antrim

A search has resumed in Co Antrim for missing woman Chloe Mitchell. Police are also continuing to question a 26-year-old man who was arrested in Lurgan on Thursday. Ms Mitchell, 21, was last seen in the early hours of June 3 in Ballymena town centre. The Community Rescue Service has been involved in searches for her.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News