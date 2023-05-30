Search for Disappeared victims of Troubles ‘will never stop until remains found’

Search for Disappeared victims of Troubles 'will never stop until remains found'

The search for the Disappeared victims of the Troubles will never stop until their remains have been found, Ireland’s Justice Minister has vowed. Simon Harris made the pledge as he visited the remote Bragan Bog in Co Monaghan where a painstaking dig for missing teenager Columba McVeigh is ongoing.

