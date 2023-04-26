Sean Cox walks with the help of an exoskeleton at DCU

Sean Cox, the Irish Liverpool fan who suffered catastrophic injuries when he was assaulted while attending a game at Anfield, has walked for the first time in five years with the help of a team of engineers at DCU. Mr Cox’s wife Martina said his progress has been significant, and he has now walked again with the help of a mechanical exoskeleton. Mr Cox (53) from Dunboyne, Co Meath, travelled to Liverpool to cheer on his team against Roma in 2018 in a Champions League semi-final match, when he was attacked outside the stadium, leaving him with life-changing injuries.