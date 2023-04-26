Sean Cox walks with the help of an exoskeleton at DCU

Sean Cox walks with the help of an exoskeleton at DCU

Darren Halley

Sean Cox, the Irish Liverpool fan who suffered catastrophic injuries when he was assaulted while attending a game at Anfield, has walked for the first time in five years with the help of a team of engineers at DCU. Mr Cox’s wife Martina said his progress has been significant, and he has now walked again with the help of a mechanical exoskeleton. Mr Cox (53) from Dunboyne, Co Meath, travelled to Liverpool to cheer on his team against Roma in 2018 in a Champions League semi-final match, when he was attacked outside the stadium, leaving him with life-changing injuries.

