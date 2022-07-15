Seal tries to hide from pod of killer whales using mussel farm

Seal tries to hide from pod of killer whales using mussel farm

Sunday World Video Team

A harbour seal attempted to evade a pod of killer whales by hiding in a mussel farm off Shetland. The seal eventually left the safety of the mussel ropes and headed into open water, where it was quickly captured and dispatched by the orcas.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News