Seal tries to hide from pod of killer whales using mussel farm
Sunday World Video Team
A harbour seal attempted to evade a pod of killer whales by hiding in a mussel farm off Shetland. The seal eventually left the safety of the mussel ropes and headed into open water, where it was quickly captured and dispatched by the orcas.
