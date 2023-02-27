Scrapping over scraps: British wildlife clash over leftover food

Video Team

Credit: Anna Champneys. Footage recorded in a garden near Loughborough showing a fox and a badger fighting and a standoff between a hedgehog and a fox. This footage was not part of any study. Badgers, hedgehogs, foxes and cats are fighting and having stand-offs over food left in British gardens, a study has revealed. Experts at Nottingham Trent University and the University of Brighton analysed hundreds of videos – recorded by the public – to investigate interactions within and between different species.

