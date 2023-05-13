Scenes from Sandwith Street following confrontation involving asylum seekers sleeping rough
Darragh Kelly
New York police shoot a woman dead after she attempts to attack cops with a knife
WATCH | Man knocks out two individuals in vicious Dublin city centre fight
SHOVE-L OFF | Alarming footage shows two men fighting with shovels in Longford town
Jurgen Klopp admits his side “were around when miracles happened”
Katie Taylor races young fan ahead of 3Arena fight with Chantelle Cameron
Oz arrest | Man charged over importation of cocaine through the mail from NI to Australia
tough gig | Pat Kenny says Late Late Show is more difficult to host for a woman
Red Rise | ‘We had a bad season but let’s see what we can make of it’ – Jurgen Klopp aiming to finish on high
blaze condemned | Fire causes damage near Dublin asylum seeker camp after intense stand-off
'disorderly behaviour' | Recently-released prisoner who tried to intimidate prison governor is back in the dock
'sorry' | Wexford GAA mentor who punched ref jailed for six months
EVACUATED | Pipe bomb left at front door of house in Newtownards, Co Down
health concerns | Convicted conman who worked with Catriona Carey in hospital as sentencing delayed again
Violent incidents | Residents living in fear as teens make life misery in Dublin housing project
Frank Lampard says Chelsea will only focus on themselves as the season ends
Balkan’s biggest drug lords arrested after investigation into encrypted phones
New York police shoot a woman dead after she attempts to attack cops with a knife
American Country Music Awards: The highlights
Final Eurovision qualifiers announced as Zelensky blocked from addressing final
Jurgen Klopp admits his side “were around when miracles happened”
PEACE MOVES | Dissident terror group planning to go political but only after ‘settling scores’
Telly Sorry | Dad-of-two smashed ex-partner’s TV and threw paint on her floor, court told
'TOXIC environment' | Woman (24) who bit garda on the right calf ‘reacted in the worst possible way’
Homeless | Mum of four ‘physically and mentally drained’ after family forced out of their home after 14 years
protests | Marine who put homeless man in fatal chokehold on New York subway turns himself in
Eurovision Song Contest has disrupted Man City’s schedule – Pep Guardiola
Imran Khan bailed in corruption case reprieve
Elon Musk confirms former NBCUniversal executive as new Twitter boss
TRAGIC LOSS | Motorcyclist (50s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Leitrim
My weapon is music: Ukrainian pianist to take the stage at Eurovision event
Backlog | Some motorists must wait until next January for NCT appointment despite recruitment pledge
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed