‘Savage’ parents convicted of baby’s murder after boy returned to their care
A cruel mother and father have been convicted of the “savage and brutal” Christmas Day murder of their baby son after burning and beating him “in repeated acts of severe violence” in the days before his death. Stephen Boden, 30, and Shannon Marsden, 22, were convicted after a five-month trial at Derby Crown Court on Friday of killing 10-month-old Finley Boden in the winter 2020 Covid lockdown – 39 days after he was placed back into their care.
Police CCTV footage of mother Shannon Marsden convicted of the ‘savage’ murder of baby son
Police CCTV footage of mother Shannon Marsden convicted of the ‘savage’ murder of baby son
