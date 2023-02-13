Sar2667 asteroid soars across English Channel on Monday morning

Video Team

An asteroid could be seen over the English Channel in the early hours of Monday morning after it entered Earth's atmosphere. The one-metre wide asteroid lit up the night sky around 3am, with some capturing the moment on video. It is just the seventh time an asteroid has been predicted in advance, according to the International Meteor Organization.

