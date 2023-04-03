Samuel L Jackson appears at Bongo's Bingo in Glasgow

Samuel L Jackson appears at Bongo's Bingo in Glasgow

Video Team

A host at a nightclub in Glasgow spoke of his "surreal" and "crazy" experience seeing Samuel L Jackson on Friday night calling it "one of the most amazing things". The 74-year-old actor was spotted on stage at Bongo's Bingo at SWG3 "throwing glow sticks at the crowd" and getting front row seats to watch a dance performance.

