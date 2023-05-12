Sam Ryder delights Eurovision fans with impromptu performance on Liverpool docks

Sam Ryder wowed fans with an impromptu performance on Liverpool’s historic docks ahead of the next knock-out round at Eurovision. The 33-year-old singer, who came second at last year’s contest in Turin with his track Space Man, performed a short set from the steps of the Grade l listed Albert Dock Traffic Office. Dressed in a turquoise and green cardigan with a matching hair clip holding back his long blonde hair, he was accompanied by an acoustic guitarist.