Home > Videos Ryan Tubridy bangs fist on desk and says ‘we’ll stay for as long as it takes’Ryan Tubridy bangs fist on desk and says ‘we’ll stay for as long as it takes’ Darragh KellyToday at 13:40Ryan Tubridy bangs fist on desk and says ‘we’ll stay for as long as it takes’Popular VideosWATCH | Robber's nail salon hold up fails hilariously after staff casually ignore himCharlie Bird's Elephant in the room projectSkeletons uncovered during development works in DublinPutting Irish flag and Taoiseach photo on bonfire ‘not acceptable’ – Ulster Unionist leader Doug BeattieWATCH | Shocking footage shows gunman open fire at Tallaght house as children cycle past Watch MoreMore VideosRyan Tubridy bangs fist on desk and says ‘we’ll stay for as long as it takes’Highlights from day eight at WimbledonAnge Postecoglou discusses Harry Kane at first Tottenham press conferenceTeenager says nothing unlawful happened with BBC presenter – reportHeadlinesCalifornia Love | Maura Higgins teases LA move after romance with Hollywood stuntman revealedRyan Tubridy bangs fist on desk and says ‘we’ll stay for as long as it takes’store wars | Video captures aftermath of ram raid on phone shop in RoscommonLATEST | Parents of teen in BBC presenter sex pics scandal ask 'how did they afford lawyer?DAIL HEARING | Live blog: Ryan Tubridy ‘is not looking for a violin’ but says it’s hard to leave the houseEXCLUSIVE | Alleged South East Antrim UDA boss David Murray flashes cash with £100k McLaren supercarEXCLUSIVE | Rapist who told Sunday World he was a ‘perfect gentleman’ jailed over nurse sex assaultstyle queen | Muireann O'Connell tells haters she picks all her own Ireland AM outfitsAppeal | Gardaí detail last movements of murdered mum Antoinette Smith on 36th anniversary of deathbeach bod | Conor McGregor shows off physique in pair of eye-popping Versace budgie smugglers statement | Ryan Tubridy details ‘7 untruths’ in RTÉ pay scandal as he calls controversy his ‘darkest hour’ Sunday World Newsletter Sign up for the latest news and updates This field is required Sign Up Please check your inbox to verify your details More VideosAnthony Joshua insists he is not going to “waste his time” waiting to fight Tyson Fury or Deontay WilderCharlie Bird's Elephant in the room projectTeenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed at secondary school in the UKIreland's 7-day weather forecastBBC to meet Metropolitan Police following presenter explicit photo claimsFour fire engines remain on scene at an industrial unit fire off the Kylemore Road Download the Sunday World app Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices Irish NewsLATEST | Noel Kelly says the decision to underwrite Tubridy deal was ‘known’ by RTE bossesCourtsMurder trial | Woman woke to find partner had passed away beside her after suffering ‘severe beating’Irish Newsoff-limits | RTÉ canteen closed due to rodent activity CourtsCourt of Appeal | €25k fine imposed on company who supplied crane in River Shannon drowning ‘was too low’MusicCRUEL SUMMER | Irish Swifties facing heartbreak as 500,000 fans pre-register for 165,000 ticketsIrish ShowbizEXCLUSIVE | Marty Morrissey’s broadcasting pal Bernard O’Shea says ‘I’ve never gotten a car from anyone’VideosHighlights from day eight at WimbledonIrish NewsForecast | Met Éireann predicts heavy downpours with some sunny spellsVideosAnge Postecoglou discusses Harry Kane at first Tottenham press conferenceVideosTeenager says nothing unlawful happened with BBC presenter – reportVideosTeenage boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teacher stabbed in Gloucestershire Latest NewsIrish CrimeShocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gangIrish NewsMissing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon ThorntonIrish Newsrecovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flightsIrish News'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named TravelSeas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you Irish Newsthundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three countiesIrish Newsunsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan Irish Newsinclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival Irish Newslegend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92Irish Newscases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed