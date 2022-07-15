Ryan Reynolds tells 13-year-old fan 'I'm proud of you' after open heart surgery

Ryan Reynolds tells 13-year-old fan 'I'm proud of you' after open heart surgery

Sunday World Video Team

Ryan Reynolds surprised a 13-year-old in Newcastle with a message of support after the teenager underwent open-heart surgery. Ivan Hollingsworth, 47, from Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, sent a message out on Twitter on Tuesday evening on behalf of his son Seb, asking “How do we get a @MarvelStudios Superhero to send a message to our Heart Hero Seb?”

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News