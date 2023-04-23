Ryan Reynolds interrupts press conference to take Ben Foster's matchday shirt

Wrexham co-owner and actor Ryan Reynolds interrupts the post-match press conference with goalkeeper Ben Foster, to ask for his matchday shirt.

