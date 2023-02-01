Ryan Reynolds has difficulty pronouncing Irish name 'Eoghan' as new Wrexham signing hinted

Ryan Reynolds has difficulty pronouncing Irish name 'Eoghan' as new Wrexham signing hinted

Johnny BrewVideo Team

Ryan Reynolds has difficulty pronouncing Irish name 'Eoghan' as new Wrexham signing hinted

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News