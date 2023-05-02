Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on their ownership and plans for Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on their ownership and plans for Wrexham

Footage from S4C interview with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on their ownership and plans for Wrexham. Reynolds and McElhenney talk about how Wrexham has effected them, their transfer plans for next season, and long term ambitions for the club. MANDATORY CREDIT : Content courtesy of Maximum Effort and S4C: @S4C @MaximumEffort

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News