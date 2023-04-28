Ryan Mason praised Harry Kane’s display in Thursday night’s 2-2 draw

Ryan Mason praised Harry Kane’s display in Thursday night’s 2-2 draw

Tottenham acting head coach Ryan Mason praised Harry Kane’s display in Thursday night’s 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News