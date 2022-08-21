Ryan Giggs arrives for second day of trial

Ryan Giggs arrives for second day of trial

Sunday World Video Team

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester Crown Court where he is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020. Behind his public persona Giggs, accused of headbutting his ex-girlfriend, had a “much uglier and more sinister side to his character”, Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester heard on the first day of the trial

