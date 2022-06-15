Rwanda flight grounded after European Court of Human Rights intervenes

The plane due to take migrants to Rwanda will not leave the UK as scheduled after last-minute interventions by the European Court of Human Rights. Government sources have confirmed to the PA news agency that all migrants have been removed from the plane which was set to take off on Tuesday night. The European Court of Human Rights confirmed that it had granted an urgent interim measure in regards to an Iraqi national, and it is understood the Court was considering a number of further requests.

