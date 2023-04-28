Russian missile and drone attacks in Ukraine kill at least eight people

In Uman, around 134 miles south of Kyiv, two cruise missiles hit a nine-storey residential building, killing at least six people and hurting 17, according to Ukrainian national police. Three children were rescued from the rubble, police said. One of the people killed was a 75-year-old who was in her apartment in a neighbouring building and suffered internal bleeding from the shockwave of the blast, according to emergency personnel. Three body bags lay next to the building as smoke continued to billow hours after the attack. Soldiers, civilians and emergency crews searched through the rubble outside for more victims, while residents dragged belongings out of the damaged building. One woman, crying in shock, was taken away by rescue crews for help.