Russian judge upholds detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich
Video Team
A Russian judge on Tuesday upheld the detention of jailed American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested on spying charges as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on dissent amid the war in Ukraine. Mr Gershkovich and the US government vehemently deny the allegations. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter is the first US correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying allegations and his arrest drew journalists' attention in Russia and caused outrage in the West. Russia’s federal security service detained the 31-year-old in Yekaterinburg in March and accused him of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.
Popular Videos
CUFF LUCK | Watch: Handcuffed man makes hapless escape attempt in Dublin
Healy grateful | Una Healy almost brought to tears over turnout for new music video audition
Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch leaves court after being found not guilty of murder
D DAY | Watch: Inside footage of Regency Hotel attack ahead of Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch verdict
Disneyland Paris employee ruins a marriage proposal
Watch MoreMore Videos
A rowdy woman demanding to be served in Carlow bar
WATCH | It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars drop in for a pint at iconic Dublin pub
A drug dealer involved in a conspiracy to produce amphetamines with a street value of more than £1 million at a hidden factory in Scotland has been jailed
Russian judge upholds detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich
Headlines
A rowdy woman demanding to be served in Carlow bar
Inquest | Dublin man killed in ‘freak accident’ after falling into fuel tank at Meath garage
WATCH | It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars drop in for a pint at iconic Dublin pub
Rasta arrest | Super cartel chief Ridouan Taghi's 'last contact' arrested in Dominican Republic
'Legend' | ‘Doing what he loved’ - tributes to Irish climber Noel Hanna who died in Nepal
Revealed | Daniel Kinahan ‘sent weapons to Spain in botched hit’ on Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch
A drug dealer involved in a conspiracy to produce amphetamines with a street value of more than £1 million at a hidden factory in Scotland has been jailed
Russian judge upholds detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich
Roscommon astronomer's 30-year-old UFO theory echoed by Pentagon publication
Bill Clinton: Restoring Stormont Assembly can easily be done if it is wanted
More Videos
Bill Clinton: Restoring Stormont Assembly can easily be done if it is wanted
Pep Guardiola not dwelling on past as Man City look to end Champions League wait
This club is going to be back – Frank Lampard expects Chelsea to rise again
CUFF LUCK | Watch: Handcuffed man makes hapless escape attempt in Dublin
Healy grateful | Una Healy almost brought to tears over turnout for new music video audition
Gerry Adams says unionism needs to 'give itself a shake' to restore government at Stormont
Pep Guardiola not dwelling on past as Man City look to end Champions League wait
This club is going to be back – Frank Lampard expects Chelsea to rise again
sucker punch | Woman avoids jail after ‘savagely’ beating ex-pal who posted video of shoe down toilet
strike force | Liverpool have £200m of forward talent – but what’s their best front three?
bridge of sighs | Didier Drogba rips into Chelsea owner Todd Boehly after Champions League exit
TIKTOK TRAGEDY | Boy (13) dies after overdosing on Benadryl allergy medicine for TikTok challenge
Monk's munch | Gerry Hutch’s favourite Spanish restaurant invite him back to ‘finish his pizza’
Hitched and Ditched | Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews ‘weren’t invited’ to best pal Jamie Laing’s wedding
reckless attack | Loyalist Adrian Price target of early morning arson attack in Newtownards
notorious | Man found liable for Omagh bombing dies in Co Louth aged 70
HEARTBROKEN FAMILY | Daughter (12) of tragic Jasmine McMonagle says killer ‘ruined our lives’
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed