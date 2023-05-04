Russia claims Ukraine tried to assassinate Putin in purported 'drone attack' on the Kremlin

Russia has claimed it foiled an attack by Ukrainian drones on the Kremlin, calling it an unsuccessful assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin and promising retaliation for what it termed a “terrorist” act. Ukraine denied any involvement, saying Moscow could use it for further escalation of the war. The Russian president was not in the Kremlin at the time but was at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency RIA Novosti. There was no independent verification of the reported attack on the Kremlin, which Russia authorities said occurred overnight but presented no evidence to support it.