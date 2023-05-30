Russell Crowe tribute to Ryan Tubridy
Sathishaa Mohan
The actor recorded a video message for the former Late Late Show host after performing at a gig at The Espy in Melbourne where he had the crowd wish Ryan good luck.
Popular Videos
Crowd cheers as man proposes to flight attendant in Dublin Airport
Conor McGregor dancing with Kylie Minogue to the pop star's new single Padam Padam
Russell Crowe tribute to Ryan Tubridy
Russia says Ukraine drones have damaged Moscow buildings in a pre-dawn attack
Munster at Thomond Park homecoming following URC win
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
allegations | US teen (17) accused of raping drunk girl whilst friends ‘filmed and laughed’
SUSPENDED SENTENCE | Man avoids jail after being convicted of assaulting garda and spitting in van
'dommy mommy' | Canadian woman facing sack over OnlyFans says teaching doesn’t pay enough
BENZ BONANZA | Karim Benzema considering mega €100m-a-year offer to move to Saudi Arabia
NO SHOW | Dublin teen accused over garda car ramming ‘refused to get out of bed’ for court
Russell Crowe tribute to Ryan Tubridy
con-air | Aisling O’Loughlin claims RTE weather report refers to ‘chemtrails’
'still in touch' | Eamonn Holmes says ‘life’s tough’ for young man at centre of Phillip Schofield affair
Hot Stuff | Scorching heat for June bank holiday weekend as forest fire warning in place
'SERIOUS ASSAULT' | Police release CCTV of man after teen ‘seriously injured’ in attack outside Irish pub
More Videos
Conor McGregor dancing with Kylie Minogue to the pop star's new single Padam Padam
Explosions have rattled Kyiv during daylight as Russian ballistic missiles took aim at the Ukrainian capital
Streamline swollen squad and sort strikeforce – tasks facing new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino
Search for Disappeared victims of Troubles ‘will never stop until remains found’
Thousands of Luton fans have celebrated the Hatters’ fairytale rise into the Premier League
Eamonn Holmes alleges ‘total cover-up’ at ITV over Phillip Schofield affair
GONG WRONG | Sexism storm at Manchester United as Alessia Russo is told trophy is 'too heavy' for her
Munster at Thomond Park homecoming following URC win
Covid inquiry legal battle looms over Johnson WhatsApp requests
Deadline delayed for handing over Boris Johnson messages to Covid inquiry
Russia says Ukraine drones have damaged Moscow buildings in a pre-dawn attack
probation | Irish Navy veteran who bent recruit over and slapped her repeatedly on buttocks walks free
Exposed | Drug lord Jonathan Arnold revealed to be son of former UK deputy police commissioner
complex case | Man accused of killing Dubliner in Canada hit-and-run faces sexual assault charge
Banned | Woman accused of shoplifting food and drink worth £10k to be barred from all M&S stores
'great sadness' | Renowned Irish artist Graham Knuttel dies ‘peacefully’ at home aged 69
Canary hello | There’s more to the Canaries than beaches, with each island offering culture, cuisine and adventure
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed