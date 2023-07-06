RTE’s incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst vows to ‘restore trust’ in broadcaster

RTE’s incoming director general has said he faces a huge challenge to restore trust in Ireland’s national broadcaster. Kevin Bakhurst, who takes charge of the crisis-hit organisation on Monday, spoke after meeting Irish Media Minister Catherine Martin in Dublin. RTE has been reeling since revelations last month that it under-reported the salary paid to star presenter Ryan Tubridy and failed to disclose 345,000 euro of additional payments to him between 2017 and 2022. The furore has since widened amid further disclosures about RTE’s internal financial, accounting and governance practices. Mr Bakhurst had already signalled an intent to reconstitute the executive board at RTE. On Thursday, he said that process will begin on Monday.