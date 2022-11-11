Toy story | 

RTE releases a teaser for this year’s Late Late Toy Show...and it’s great

The Late Late Toy Show will air Friday 25th November at 9.35pm on RTÉ One & RTÉ Player

Sneak preview of this year's RTÉ Late Late Toy Show

Daragh Keany and Darragh KellySunday World Video Team

RTE released a teaser of this year’s Late Late Toy Show this afternoon to get us in the mood for the most-watched show on Irish telly.

The 60-second clip shows a series of kids explaining who they will be watching the show with and what they will be doing for the highly-anticipated TV show.

As we prepare for the festive period, most people associate the fun-filled toy fest with the start of Christmas as families around the country settle in for the big musical numbers, adorable toy testers and inevitable chaos.

Of course, as always, Ryan Tubridy will be the leading man attempting to control the giddy kids and even giddier audience members.

Over 1.5 million people tune into the show each season with millions more around the world watching on the RTE Player.

The theme won’t be announced until a day or two before the show but we can confirm that it will be the first Toy Show since 2019 that will have a full audience in the studio.

The post-Covid world of live telly also means that RTE can include more performers and guests.

The Late Late Toy Show will air Friday 25th November at 9.35pm on RTÉ One & RTÉ Player

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News