RTE executive says only former DG would have known salary figures incorrect

The former director general of RTE was the only executive at the Irish national broadcaster who had all the information to know it had published incorrect salary figures for star presenter Ryan Tubridy, the organisation has said. Dee Forbes was “directly involved” in aspects of underwriting an agreement with a commercial partner for payments to former Late Late Show host Tubridy, RTE’s interim deputy director-general Adrian Lynch said in a statement. “No member of the RTE Executive Board, other than the director general [Ms Forbes], had all the necessary information in order to understand that the publicly declared figures for Ryan Tubridy could have been wrong,” he said.