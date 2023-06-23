RTE director general Dee Forbes suspended amid furore over Ryan Tubridy salary controversy

The director general of RTE has been suspended amid a controversy over the national broadcaster’s misreporting of the salary of star presenter Ryan Tubridy, who has has “apologised unreservedly” for not asking questions when RTE published incorrect figures for his earnings. Dee Forbes, who was already due to step down from her role next month, was suspended on Wednesday, the RTE board announced on Friday. Culture Minister Catherine Martin welcomed the announcement of the suspension for the “sake of transparency”. The National Union of Journalists called for a wide independent inquiry into RTE’s corporate governance. The announcement came a day after RTE apologised as it admitted Tubridy, its top earner and highest profile presenter, had been paid several hundred thousand euro more than it had previously declared. The RTE board said that between 2017 and 2022, he received a series of payments totalling 345,000 euro (£295,000) above his annual published salary.