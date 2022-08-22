Rory McIlroy throw fan’s remote control golf ball into water as security intervenes

Mick CarolanSunday World Video Team

Rory McIlroy was visibly irritated after a fan invaded the golf course using a remote control golf ball to interrupt play. The man was removed by security after McIlroy threw the ball into a nearby pond.

