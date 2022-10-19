Roof of Dáil Eireann leaks as Ireland drenched by intense rain
"We’ve had plenty of leaks around the Dáil, but this is the first water leak we’ve had.”
A TD who tweeted a video showing water leaking from the roof of the Dáil joked how it was not the first time there have been leaks from the chambers.
After many areas experienced heavy ongoing downpours this afternoon, Deputy Cathal Crowe told RTÉ’s Liveline that it was “pouring down on some of the front benches at the moment”.
“I don’t have much hair left at the top of my head but I was worried that the microphone might shock,” he said.
He added: "As we were debating we could see it flash up with bolts of lightning as there’s quite a nasty storm brewing out there… There’s a big glass dome in the top of it [the roof] and the water is coming from there… Hopefully they’ll patch this up with a bit of duct tape and get us going again.”
The roof of the Dáil chamber is leaking… 🌂 @McConnellDaniel @aoifegracemoore @LouiseByrneNews @sandra_hurley @JOEdotie @MichealLehane pic.twitter.com/Am2eAuQrhV— Cathal Crowe T.D. (@CathalCroweTD) October 19, 2022
There has been warnings of further heavy rain throughout Wednesday and Thursday, with counties Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow under a Status Orange Warning.
There’s also the possibility of thundery downpours, which will lead to localised flooding and likely disruption in the areas covered by the orange rain alert, which lasts until midnight, Met Eireann has said.
Meanwhile, counties Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Wicklow have been placed under a Status Orange thunderstorm warning and a Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary.
Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said the rain is going to be the heaviest in the counties under the Status Orange warning.
“The rain came up from the south overnight so there have been some fairly heavy falls already particularly in those southern counties,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.
Ms Kealy said many areas will experience heavy bursts of rain today and this unsettled weather will continue into the weekend.
