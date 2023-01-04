Ronaldo receives rapturous welcome from Al Nassr fans

Ronaldo receives rapturous welcome from Al Nassr fans

Sunday World Video Team

Cristiano Ronaldo received a rapturous welcome from 25,000 fans at a packed Mrsool Park in Riyadh after being presented as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League in one of the most surprising transfers in the sport's history.

