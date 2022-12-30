Romania police raid video amid Tate arrest reports

Sunday World Video Team

Social media influencer Andrew Tate has reportedly been detained in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape. Romanian police released footage from the arrest that took place on December 29th. The former kickboxer was held alongside his brother, Tristan, and two other suspects while his house was raided in the capital, Bucharest.A lawyer for the brothers has reportedly confirmed their detention.

