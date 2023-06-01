Roma manager Jose Mourinho takes swipe at referee Anthony Taylor after Europa League final loss
Post-match press conference with Roma manager Jose Mourinho following his side's 4-1 penalty shootout defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League Final in Budapest.
Popular Videos
WATCH | Video shows dramatic moment out-of-control car crashes through wall of house in Roscommon
High speed car chase in Tallaght
Footage shows a driver launching their car off of a parked tow truck
Boy, 17, and girl, 12, die following incident off Bournemouth beach
Ireland’s puffins appear to be thriving, but more research needed, experts warn
Watch MoreMore Videos
Items seized in Madeleine McCann search ‘cannot yet be linked’ to disappearance
Roma manager Jose Mourinho takes swipe at referee Anthony Taylor after Europa League final loss
The US House has approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package
Footage shows a driver launching their car off of a parked tow truck
Headlines
big beef | ‘I’ll beat the f*** out of you’ – Jake Paul calls out UFC star Conor McGregor as rivalry reignites
injury blow | Chiedozie Ogbene out of Ireland’s Euro double-header as Shane Duffy fails to make Stephen Kenny’s squad
String of charges | Co Down businessman to stand trial accused of multimillion-pound international Bitcoin fraud
Items seized in Madeleine McCann search ‘cannot yet be linked’ to disappearance
'beautiful person' | Funeral of model and frontline nurse Judy Fitzgerald told she was ‘one of a kind’
'walk away' | Una Healy takes aim at David Haye over ‘throuple’ claims in new song
Roma manager Jose Mourinho takes swipe at referee Anthony Taylor after Europa League final loss
The US House has approved a debt ceiling and budget cuts package
alleged robbery | Extra charges considered in case of mum and son accused of pushing man from moving ‘fake taxi’
Off the scales: You don’t need any tricky recipes to master these 3 authentic pasta dishes
More Videos
Boy, 17, and girl, 12, die following incident off Bournemouth beach
ITV to carry out external review of the facts following Phillip Schofield’s departure from This Morning
Phillip Schofield’s fall from grace has been swift: a timeline of events
Ireland’s puffins appear to be thriving, but more research needed, experts warn
High speed car chase in Tallaght
WATCH | Video shows dramatic moment out-of-control car crashes through wall of house in Roscommon
Investigation | Inmate on remand for alleged armed robbery found dead in Midlands Prison
wild card | ‘Leo the Leak’ campaigner claims Christchurch killer trained with Ukraine’s Azov Battalion
keane edge | ‘He always did what was right for United' – Roy Keane has a swipe at Alex Ferguson for missing derby clash
'terrible state' | Woman (95) injured after being struck in the face by water balloon by crowd of youths
LATEST | Two men charged following yesterday’s dramatic high-speed M50 car chase in Dublin
excruciating | Lottie Ryan recalls awkward moment she walked in on her parents having sex
drug bust | Man (50) quizzed after Gardaí seize cocaine worth €105k and €7,300 cash in Galway
Tragedy | Promising young footballer (19) killed in Co Clare jet ski accident named locally
Forecast | Ireland weather: Met Éireann predicts highs of 25C as warm spell continues
ON TEHRAN | Kinahan cartel relationship with ‘rogue state’ Iran puts them top of most-wanted list
tight-lipped | What police found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search in Portugal
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed