Roger Federer announces retirement from professional tennis

Sunday World Video Team

Roger Federer has announced his retirement from tennis at the age of 41. The 20-time grand-slam champion has been struggling with a knee problem for the last three years and has decided now is the time to step away. Federer will play in next week’s Laver Cup in London, the Ryder Cup-style competition that was his brainchild, but will then leave the professional game.

