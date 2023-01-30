Roberto De Zerbi: If Brighton keep Caicedo we’re ready to fight for Europe

Roberto De Zerbi: If Brighton keep Caicedo we’re ready to fight for Europe

Video Team

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi insists the club must keep wantaway midfielder Moises Caicedo if they are to maintain their bid for a place in Europe. The sixth-placed Seagulls have two possible routes to the continent after they knocked out holders Liverpool to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup. De Zerbi has already seen attacker Leandro Trossard leave for Arsenal and Brighton have blocked the Gunners’ attempt to prise Caicedo away.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News