Roberto De Zerbi: If Brighton keep Caicedo we’re ready to fight for Europe

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi insists the club must keep wantaway midfielder Moises Caicedo if they are to maintain their bid for a place in Europe. The sixth-placed Seagulls have two possible routes to the continent after they knocked out holders Liverpool to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup. De Zerbi has already seen attacker Leandro Trossard leave for Arsenal and Brighton have blocked the Gunners’ attempt to prise Caicedo away.