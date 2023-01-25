Robbie Williams stars as voice of Felix the cat in new pet food advert

The cat is out of the bag with the announcement Robbie Williams will star as the voice of Felix, the feline behind the cat food brand, in a newly recorded song. The 48-year-old pop star sings It’s Great To Be A Cat, a tune set to feature in new Felix adverts.

