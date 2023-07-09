Robber's nail salon hold up fails hilariously after staff casually ignore him

Home > Videos WATCH | Robber's nail salon hold up fails hilariously after staff casually ignore himRobber's nail salon hold up fails hilariously after staff casually ignore him Mick CarolanToday at 13:53Robber's nail salon hold up fails hilariously after staff casually ignore himPopular VideosWATCH | Robber's nail salon hold up fails hilariously after staff casually ignore himPSNI lead man away after two people stabbed at U16 GAA match in Co TyroneWATCH | Moment climate protester disrupts politician's wedding by dumping orange confetti over newlywedsPolice officer fights back tears as she announces death of eight-year-old at Wimbledon schoolA man has been found guilty of the murder of a beautician Elle Edwards on Christmas Eve Watch MoreMore VideosWATCH | Robber's nail salon hold up fails hilariously after staff casually ignore himWATCH | Moment climate protester disrupts politician's wedding by dumping orange confetti over newlywedsPSNI lead man away after two people stabbed at U16 GAA match in Co TyronePolice officer fights back tears as she announces death of eight-year-old at Wimbledon schoolHeadlinesLATEST | BBC urged to act ‘very swiftly’ on unnamed presenter’s alleged explicit child photos claimsWATCH | Robber's nail salon hold up fails hilariously after staff casually ignore himWATCH | Moment climate protester disrupts politician's wedding by dumping orange confetti over newlywedsCHAOS | Dublin man (32) arrested in England after high speed police chase ends in major crashwho's next? | David de Gea exit the start of an exodus of star names at Manchester United'Major disruption' | Irish Rail suspends all services through Co Laois following ‘fatal incident’savage attacks | Thug who beat pizza chef unconscious with iron bar is jailed for over five yearsRIP | Tributes paid to Caoimhin Adams (8) following death hours after cross community partyBlack and blue | Blue singer Lee Ryan ‘assaulted on flight’ after putting feet on seatdevastation | Family tragedy of under-fire RTÉ finance chief Richard CollinsCOMMENT | Roy Curtis: The sudden death of a child brings with it an agonising heartache Sunday World Newsletter Sign up for the latest news and updates This field is required Sign Up Please check your inbox to verify your details More VideosRTE’s incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst vows to ‘restore trust’ in broadcasterA man has been found guilty of the murder of a beautician Elle Edwards on Christmas EveWimbledon: Day three wrapPalestinians return to wreckage after Israel ends West Bank camp raidBiggest police crackdown on cannabis farms sees more than 1,000 arrests across BritainPolice reopen investigation and launch new probe into partygate allegations Download the Sunday World app Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices Travelrock & stroll | A paradise for music lovers, Cleveland, Ohio is steeped in rock historySportbad boy | The one title Novak Djokovic will never win on Wimbledon’s Centre CourtCourtsNO JAIL TIME | Woman-beating thug James Kenny’s ‘prayers’ answered as judge allows him to walk freeIrish CrimeEXCLUSIVE | Ambulance called after Dublin paedophile pelted with rocks outside his homeCourtsdisgraced | Former Christian Brother and school principal who molested child jailed for one yearIrish CrimeEXCLUSIVE | Suspect held over murder of Kirsty Ward in Salou is named as Keith Byrne (30)TVLATEST | BBC star accused of paying teen £35k for pics allegedly ‘appeared in underwear on video call’GAARedemption day | Lar Corbett: Brian Lohan can light Banner fuseGAATop Cat | Dermot Crowe: How Richie Reid became the keystone of the Marble defenceIrish NewsUp in flames | Bonfire set alight after Irish flag and Leo Varadkar poster placed on boat at top of pyreIrish CrimeCAUGHT ON CAMERA | Innocent blind man (62) battered by UDA thug who called to WRONG door Latest NewsIrish CrimeShocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gangIrish NewsMissing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon ThorntonIrish Newsrecovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flightsIrish News'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named TravelSeas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you Irish Newsthundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three countiesIrish Newsunsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan Irish Newsinclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival Irish Newslegend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92Irish Newscases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed