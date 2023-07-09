WATCH | 

Robber's nail salon hold up fails hilariously after staff casually ignore him

Robber's nail salon hold up fails hilariously after staff casually ignore him

Mick Carolan

Robber's nail salon hold up fails hilariously after staff casually ignore him

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News