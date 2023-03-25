Rob Page suggests Brennan Johnson not given enough help to be fit for Wales duty

Rob Page suggests Brennan Johnson not given enough help to be fit for Wales duty

Rob Page has suggested Brennan Johnson was let down in trying to get fit for international duty after the forward was ruled out of Wales’ opening two Euro 2024 qualifiers. Page said Nottingham Forest’s decision to play Johnson against Newcastle on March 17 after he was injured the previous weekend effectively ended his chances of playing against Croatia and Latvia.

