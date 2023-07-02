Rioters ram car into French mayor’s house while family sleep

French rioters rammed a car into the house of the mayor of L'Hay-les-Roses, Vincent Jeanbrun, before setting the vehicle on fire while his family were sleeping. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation for attempted murder, according to television station BFMTV. The mayor was still in the city hall, which was barricaded with barbed wire and guarded by police officers due to attempted attacks after days of riots. His wife and children fled through the garden while the attackers fired fireworks at them, according to TV station Franceinfo.