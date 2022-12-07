Riot police deployed outside stadium for Morocco v Spain game

Riot police deployed outside stadium for Morocco v Spain game

Sunday World Video Team

Riot police, mounted officers and dogs were deployed amid chaotic scenes outside a World Cup stadium in Qatar. Security forces could be seen dragging away at least three people as Morocco played Spain – eventually winning 3-0 on penalties after 120 goalless minutes – inside the nearby Education City Stadium.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News