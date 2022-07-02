mobbed by fans | 

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky spotted in south London barber shop

Sunday World Video Team

Fans in south London were shocked and delighted after Rihanna was spotted alongside partner ASAP Rocky in a local barber shop on Friday night. The Hollywood power couple made an unexpected appearance at the shop in Anerley Hill, Crystal Palace, before being mobbed by fans. Videos circulated on social media show hundreds of screaming fans outside the shop as the singer dressed in sunglasses and a dark top filmed the reaction from within.

