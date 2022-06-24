Right to abortion overturned by US Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v Wade. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of US states. The decision was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former president Donald Trump.

