Richard Hinds - Musician who murdered Nicola Furlong - back home after release from prison
Owen BreslinSunday World Video Team
Richard Hinds - Musician who murdered Nicola Furlong - back home after release from prison
Popular Videos
Australian police issue warrant for arrest of Irishman in connection with arson
Pele’s coffin arrives at Santos Stadium for final farewell
Donegal woman makes hilariously disastrous attempt at trying to climb slippery slope
Richard Hinds - Musician who murdered Nicola Furlong - back home after release from prison
Four passengers killed as helicopters collide over Australian beach
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
'mad' | RTÉ legend Dave Fanning says Gerry Ryan would be ‘cancelled’ if he were alive today
happy holly-days | Holly Carpenter shares snaps of romantic New Year’s trip to Morocco
Facial wounds | Teen accused of double rape left with ‘significant injury’ after ‘reprisal attack’, court told
'frightening' | Man who stalked ex partner by climbing up pipe and crawling into her home avoids jail
'Devastating' | Young man (20s) killed in Galway farm accident named locally as Colie Kearney
battle | Cork mum fights to raise €300k to get daughter (16) to Florida for life-changing surgery
Bang for buck | Man in court accused of causing explosion during attempted ATM raid
objections | Tyrone man with 86 convictions who ‘threw knife at his mum and assaulted cops’ granted bail
oh ho-no! | Santa Clauses ‘promoting Christianity’ violently attacked at New Year celebrations in India
tone deaf | Wolfe Tones singer says it’s ‘ridiculous’ Leinster Rugby issued apology for playing 'up the RA'
More Videos
Andrew Tate gets into online spat with Greta Thunburg over his 'extensive car collection'
'Mom, Jamie's eating the After Eights!' – Sibling gets her brother in trouble using sneaky trick
Footballing great Pele dies aged 82
Romania police raid video amid Tate arrest reports
Incredible drone footage shows thick layer of ice covering houses on Lake Erie
Officers chase down gunman in Birmingham
intensive care | Jeremy Renner still in critical condition as friend Mark Ruffalo asks fans to send prayers
rip | Man (20s) dies after car hits parked vehicle and wall in Mullingar, Co Westmeath
'death driving' | Joyrider crashes into garden fence of Belfast house during pursuit
blast appeal | Irish soldier to raise funds in Syria for Creeslough families in ‘tank-pulling’ race
heroes | Roy Curtis: The lives of Pele and Anton O’Toole brought music to our 1970s world
Normal People | Paul Mescal and Angelina Jolie spotted on coffee date in London
Richard Hinds - Musician who murdered Nicola Furlong - back home after release from prison
mayo-king memories | GAA star Aidan O’Shea jets off to sunny South Africa with girlfriend
Friendly visit | Friends star Courteney Cox and Snow Patrol partner celebrate New Year in Donegal restaurant
'huge void' | Vicky Phelan’s family made Christmas special ‘even with heavy hearts’
latest | Two more arrested after night of violence in Killarney Direct Provision centre
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed