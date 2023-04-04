Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Video Team

Sir Richard Branson’s satellite launch company Virgin Orbit has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US after failing to secure rescue funding. It comes after a Virgin Orbit rocket failed to complete the first satellite launch from UK soil in January. On Tuesday, the business lodged a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing with the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware as it seeks a sale of the remaining business.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News