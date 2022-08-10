Revealed: The counties predicted to be the hottest this weekend
Darragh KellySunday World Video Team
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow high temperature warning for 18 counties as the country experiences a significant hot spell. The warning, which covers all of Leinster and Munster, is valid from 12pm on Thursday until 6am on Sunday. The forecaster said it will be very warm or hot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with maximum temperatures generally between 27C to 29C.
Popular Videos
Footage shows fight on Cardiff Bridge Road in Finglas
BAR BLAZE | Video shows fire at derelict Dublin pub where gang boss Eamonn ‘The Don’ Dunne was killed
Maura Higgins shares shocking story of being sexually assaulted by taxi driver
Shopping brawl | Shocking video of two women fighting in Primark goes viral
Scottish TikToker discusses 'worst Dublin rental ad' he's ever seen
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Engulfed | Pictured: Car bursts into flames on Kildare motorway as temperatures in Ireland soar
Family Matters | Love Island’s Dami Hope introduces girlfriend Indiyah to his grandmother
No remorse | Family of Esther McCann say her killer husband Frank should never be released
Wrong track | Councillor says more gardai are needed on the streets, not the Luas, after latest attack
That's My Boy | Barry Keoghan shows off newborn son with sweet Instagram snap
bail denied | Dublin dad (36) accused of ransacking OAP’s home in burglary to miss daughter’s wedding
missing man | Damien Heagney murder: Body recovered during search of Tyrone reservoir
WANTED | Notorious on-the-run conwoman Farah Damji arrested in Galway and remanded in custody
pep talk | Bernardo Silva says he’s happy at Man City but could still leave this summer
court date | Benjamin Mendy denies rape charges as names of Premier League stars read to jurors
More Videos
Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi delight Dubliners with Grafton Street busking session
The Banshees of Inisherin trailer released
Two arrested in people smuggling investigation in Belfast
CCTV shows moment stalker is caught by gardaí in Cork
Love Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su share kiss on touching down in UK
Nicola Sturgeon is an ‘attention seeker’ best ignored, claims Liz Truss
Celtic blood | The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards proudly shares her Irish ancestry
positive out-luk | Romelu Lukaku says he’ll use Chelsea ‘failure’ as extra motivation
Bail objections | Gardai ‘have major concerns’ as three men charged with violent disorder in Finglas
Revealed: The counties predicted to be the hottest this weekend
BAR BLAZE | Video shows fire at derelict Dublin pub where gang boss Eamonn ‘The Don’ Dunne was killed
Vile content | Co Down man (27) caught with hundreds of child abuse images and videos avoids jail
Up in smoke | Revenue seize 2,500kgs of illicit tobacco worth €1.7m in Co Meath
‘CRUZ’ CONTROL | How young Cuban coach gave Ireland Olympic boxing glory in Barcelona
'Legendary' | Grainne and Sile Seoige mourn death of their 'incredible’ grandmother
Maura Higgins shares shocking story of being sexually assaulted by taxi driver
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed