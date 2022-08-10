Revealed: The counties predicted to be the hottest this weekend

Revealed: The counties predicted to be the hottest this weekend

Darragh KellySunday World Video Team

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow high temperature warning for 18 counties as the country experiences a significant hot spell. The warning, which covers all of Leinster and Munster, is valid from 12pm on Thursday until 6am on Sunday. The forecaster said it will be very warm or hot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with maximum temperatures generally between 27C to 29C.

