Researchers develop ultrasound stickers that can see inside the body

Researchers develop ultrasound stickers that can see inside the body

Sunday World Video Team

Credit: American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Researchers have created a stamp-sized ultrasound sticker that can provide images of internal organs continuously for 48 hours. But a new design by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers might make the technology as wearable and accessible as buying plasters at the pharmacy.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News