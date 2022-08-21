Remote Icelandic community fighting to save puffin chicks

Remote Icelandic community fighting to save puffin chicks

Sunday World Video Team

The remote Icelandic community of Heimaey in the Vestmannaeyjar archipelago begin their Puffin Patrol season, where residents conduct nightly searches for pufflings which have flown into the local town, confused by the lights.

